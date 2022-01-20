BLACKSTONE – Blackstone and Millville Garden Club will hold a seed swap on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Blackstone Public Library, 86 Main St.
Participants are invited to bring one, two and three-year-old seeds to swap. Seeds can be from home or bought at the store. There will be bags, pens and labels available for dividing seeds. There will also be a raffle.
The garden club is accepting membership for the 2022 season.
For more information, email blackstoneandmillvillegc@gmail.com.
