BLACKSTONE – The town of Blackstone’s Memorial Day celebration will be held on Sunday, May 28. The event will kick off with the Memorial Day Parade sponsored by Unibank. The parade will step off from the town common at 1 p.m. The parade will proceed down Main Street on to St. Paul Street and conclude with a ceremony in front of Blackstone’s Municipal Center.
This year’s entertainment will be by three local groups: The BMR Jazz Band at 2:30 p.m., followed by The Live Music Band at 4 p.m. and Hot Acoustics at 7 p.m. A fireworks display will be held at 9:30 p.m.
This year’s event will feature a Fire Truck Golf Ball Drop. The committee will be selling golf balls as a fundraiser to help offset the cost of the event. Residents will be able to purchase golf balls – one ball for $5 or three balls for $10 – at various community events as well as the day of the event. The Golf Ball Drop will take place at 6:30 p.m. There will be three prizes of $250, $100, and $50. Visit the event’s Facebook page to find where to purchase golf balls.
This year, there will also be two ceremonies on Saturday, May 27. The first will be held at the Civil War Monument, located at the intersection of Canal and Bridge streets, at 1 p.m. This will be followed by a ceremony at Veteran’s Corner, at the intersection of Mendon and Main streets.
Those interested in being in the parade, being a vendor in Roosevelt Park, volunteering the day of our celebration, or wanting to purchase golf balls can email the committee at BlackstoneMemorialDay@gmail.com. Applications can also be found at the Municipal Center and on the town of Blackstone’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.