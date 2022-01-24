BLACKSTONE – State Rep. Michael Soter, Blackstone Fire Chief Michael Sweeney, and Millville Fire Chief Roy Liard, announced that the Blackstone Fire Department received $13,007 and the Millville Fire Department received $12,449 in grant funding released under the FY22 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program.
According to a news release, this program enables fire departments to purchase a variety of equipment that will make firefighters’ jobs safer. This is the second year that funding has been awarded for this purpose as part of a $25 million bond bill filed by the Baker-Polito administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
Blackstone Fire Chief, Michael Sweeney, commented, “The grant is going to be used to purchase new S.C.B.A units. This funding comes at a great time because our current air packs are 17 years old and need replacement.”
