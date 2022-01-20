BLACKSTONE, Mass. – A former North Providence senior center director who remains embattled with town officials there has been hired as the new head of the Blackstone Senior Center.
The Blackstone Board of Selectmen last week confirmed Karen Testa, former director of the Salvatore Mancini Resource & Activity Center in North Providence, as the new director of the Blackstone Senior Center. Testa was expected to start this past Tuesday, Jan. 18.
“I plan to be here myself to wish her the best of luck and show her we’re going to support her all the way,” Chairman Robert Dubois said following unanimous vote on Jan. 10. “Hopefully we’ll get things moving again down there.”
Testa replaces Laurie Keefe, who left her position as director of the senior center in October. Former Outreach Coordinator Robin Brophy has served as interim director since then.
Testa will be paid $58,000 in the new role.
Testa worked for more than 30 years at the Salvatore Mancini Resource & Activity Center in North Providence, where her 20-year stint as director ended amid a battle over the center’s finances. In 2017, town officials cut off $500,000 in town funding to the formerly nonprofit senior center and moved to transition it to a town-run facility after members of the Town Council said the center’s leaders had failed to provide requested financial information. Members of the center’s board at the time said they had provided all of the information asked, but town officials countered the information was not complete.
Town officials opted not to renew Testa’s contract in January of 2018 as it transitioned to a town-run facility.
She later sued the town, claiming the decision to stop funding the senior center and make it a town-run operation, as well as the failure to renew her contract, were retaliation for her support of Mayor Charles Lombardi’s opponent in the 2016 election, Kristen Catanzaro. The lawsuit also cites a 2015 lawsuit against the town to restore grant funding at the Mancini Center and a 2017 defamation lawsuit against Lombardi as reasons for the retaliation.
But the 2017 vote to defund the center came three years into the battle over the center’s finances, starting long before the 2016 election where Lombardi defeated Catanzaro. Council President Dino Autiello, who ended up being one of three no votes on a 4-3 vote to defund the center in May of 2017, said two months before that that if he’d done what Testa did during the election in actively campaigning against his employer, he would probably be fired.
Lombardi said this week the lawsuit from Testa is still going on.
He said officials still haven’t figured out why costs at the center were so high as a nonprofit, asserting that Testa treated the facility as her own domain with no need for accountability. The town continues to save big in overall operations since taking it over, he said.
“She got fired because the things she did were wrong,” he said. “I’m wondering why they (Blackstone) didn’t reach out to us to see what happened. Our gain is their loss.”
According to North Providence Finance Director Maria Vallee, the town is now saving between $250,000 and $300,000 per year on operations.
Lombardi said he still has questions on documentation that was never recovered. The issue of shredded paperwork will be a big one as part of her lawsuit against him, he said.
“I wish her good health.”
Town officials in Blackstone defended the hire, with Dubois telling The Valley Breeze last Friday he was aware of Testa’s lawsuit against North Providence but doesn’t think it has anything to do with Blackstone.
“Every community has its politics. Just like we have ours and North Providence has theirs, and things happened that way. It’s a very political town, there’s no question about it. We feel that she’s very qualified. She was senior director there and assistant director there for many years,” he said.
Dubois said the town needs someone with experience to lead the center into the future, including potentially moving it to a larger location.
“I know the politics that goes on in North Providence. Every town has it. But I think she’ll be fine,” he said.
Blackstone Town Administrator Dori Vecchio, who recommended the appointment, said she followed the same hiring process with Testa as with most of her other hires since she started with the town last year. She and another department head screened resumes, and three candidates were selected for interviews. Testa, she said, had 20 years of experience in a senior center, while the other candidates had no more than four months. References were checked and an offer of employment was made.
“I will not speak about someone’s political past as it has no impact on her position here, although I am aware of it,” she said.
“The people bringing up past issues of this candidate are upset that I didn’t hire the candidate that they wanted me to. My job is not to acquiesce to political pressure but to make a decision that benefits the town of Blackstone, which is what I have done.”
Julie Wingate, chairwoman of the Blackstone Council on Aging, which serves as an advisory board to the senior center, said the council had no input on the hiring process. She and other board members became aware of the controversy in North Providence from reading articles online after her hire, she said.
“It could be a concern because of that, but we have to play it by ear,” she said.
Her biggest concern, Wingate said, is that the center also recently lost its outreach coordinator, so the new director will be working alone (the job has been posted). Wingate said she’s also concerned that coming from North Providence, the new director will try to implement changes at the center.
“They don’t like a lot of change,” she said about the seniors. “I’m just concerned about that, bringing big city ideas to a small town.”
Testa could not be reached for comment as of press time.
