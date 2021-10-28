BLACKSTONE – The Blackstone Public Library will host its 7th annual Cookie Walk Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition to in-person cookie selection, orders can also be placed online via the link on the library’s website and Facebook page beginning Monday, Nov. 1 through Wednesday, Nov. 24. Online orders will be available for curbside pickup from 1 to 3 p.m. after the Cookie Walk has concluded.
For $9 per pound, patrons can choose from a wide variety of homemade cookies. A selection of specialty treats will also be available for purchase. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All attendees must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. In accordance with safety guidelines, only 10 people will be allowed in the meeting room at one time. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.
The library cannot guarantee an allergen-free environment. Persons with food allergies are responsible for self-monitoring food served/used at the library. Ingredient lists for each item will be available upon request.
For more information, contact Ellen Goudreau at egoudreau@cwmars.org or call 508-883-1931.
