BLACKSTONE – The Blackstone Public Library, 86 Main St., announces the following children’s programs:
• A drop-in holiday craft program on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. Make one of the sampled projects or create one of your own using craft foam, glitter, pipe cleaners, pompoms and more. Cookies and cocoa will be served. All those attending are required to fill out an allergen form upon entry. No registration required. Appropriate for ages three and up.
• On Monday, Dec. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., drop by to create and build with the library’s Lego collection. No registration is required. Appropriate for ages four and up.
• On Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m., join Miss Tressy for a winter-themed story time. Winter pajamas are encouraged. No registration is required. Appropriate for ages three and up.
For more information, call the library at 508-883-1931, visit or visit the library’s Facebook page.
