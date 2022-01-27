BLACKSTONE – Free access to digital e-books and e-audiobooks is now available not just at the Blackstone Public Library, but at select establishments in and around Blackstone through Pop Up Library.
Pop Up Library is a small network device that allows users to log on and browse e-books that are available to borrow and read immediately without needing an app, a data plan or a library card. Books open instantly in the device’s browser and can be saved offline for the duration of the loan. Pop Up Libraries generate their own library-branded Wi-Fi network that can be accessed with any smartphone or tablet.
Pop Up Library will be featured at A Plus Tire and Auto Care in Blackstone through Feb. 28.
For more information or to host Pop Up Library at your business, contact Tressy Collier at tcollier@cwmars.org or via phone at 508-883-1931.
