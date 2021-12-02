BLACKSTONE – The Blackstone Public Library, 86 Main St., will hold its annual Cookie Walk fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For $9 per pound, visitors can choose from a wide variety of homemade cookies. A selection of specialty treats will also be available for purchase. Arrive early for the best selection. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All attendees must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. In accordance with safety guidelines, only 20 people will be allowed in the meeting room at one time. Shoppers will receive a ticket with a number and may browse the library until their number is called. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.
The library cannot guarantee an allergen-free environment.
For more information, contact Ellen Goudreau at egoudreau@cwmars.org or call 508-883-1931.
