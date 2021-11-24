BLACKSTONE – The Blackstone Public Library, 86 Main St., will hold a Ribbons and Greens Holiday Drop-in Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bring your own wreath to decorate, or make a swag using the library’s greens. The library will provide the greens, decorations and bows. Some assistance will be provided.
This is a complimentary, drop-in program for teens and adults. Come anytime during the hours listed above.
Face masks must be worn in the Meeting Room.
