BLACKSTONE – The town of Blackstone’s Memorial Day Celebration will be held on Sunday, May 29. The event will kick off with the Memorial Day Parade, which this year will step off from the Town Common at 1 p.m. The parade will proceed down Main Street on to St. Paul Street and conclude with a ceremony in front of Blackstone’s Municipal Center.
This year’s entertainment will include the BMR Jazz Band at 2:30 p.m., followed by Blackstone’s own Lady Anemoia at 4 p.m. and The Northeast Groove at 7 p.m. Fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m.
For up-to-date information, follow the committee on Facebook; Blackstone Memorial Day Celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.