Blackstone-Millville Regional High School Class of 2023 Jun 8, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Augustino AlexandropoulosEmilee L. Baima†••Leah A. Baker•~Courtney Rose Barron•Morgan M. BeaneKaylee R. Bell†••~Paige BigelowVanessa BisMakenzie K. Bisbee†••Caden M. BoomhowerCrystal Boulet••Emma Claire Caddell••Brayden CardinZaria Cardoso•Reno Caretta••Peter J. Carrier•Jafet Castano BaltodanoAbigail J. CliffordKyle Connors•Natalia Czerwonka†••~+Destiny DaFonte†••~Caio DarosaBella DelVecchioJoseph N. DonovanNaomie DorestantMadison E. Drew••Andrew Dunnet-BalliroTravis DuquetteAva Rose Favreau†••+Andrew FeliceNathaniel FraserCorson FrostGrace Gadie•Antonio GallelloAndres Camilo García•Madison Greene Gaudette†••Tori Paige Gervais†••+Anthony Giroux••James E. GlaisterCierra Lynn Grabowski†••+Rory Ella Elizabeth Hagerty†••+Emily Anne Healy†••+Ava HemenKatelyn HenshawScott P. Hogue•Colin HolmesEmma E. Howell••Noah Jude Jacob••Kyra Elise JohnsonDylan KaczorThemistoklis Kanellis•Kyra Wanjiku Kangethe†••Riley Labonne••~Paige Elizabeth Lafferty•Ella Grace Leclaire†••~Caley LefrancoisEzekiel LindemanHunter Davis Lockwood-Letourneau†••+Emma Rose Maille†••+Alexis Manna•~Aaron MarcotteAbigail Joanne Marino†••Brayden Alexander McCarthy••Molly McEnaney†••Cameron McKennaDeegan MelvilleMaxwell MembrinoKyle MercureSantino MilletteCarlee MontesinosLuke Monti•Tori Yvonne Munro†••Natalie Myers McHugh•Jenna Elizabeth Niemczyk†••Brady OlsenNicholas J. Olson••+Colby O’Neill•Aiden OsborneBrandon PareJames PerryVanessa PiseSara Poirier†••~Adam D. Rockwell••Bruce RoyElijah Gloria Ryan†••Kyleigh Jordan Sacco†••~Jacob SantagateJacob James ScappaticciDeclan Shave••Gavin ShunneyJack Garrett Stafford•Loretta TarnuzzerMeghan A. Tomasi••+Carter Beth Truscott†••Amanda Kathleen Vinacco†••+Tamyra Pembe Wanya••Lucy Ann Watson•Molly Nevaeh Zilonis† Denotes National Honor Society~ Denotes Student Council• Denotes High Honors•• Denotes Honors+ Denotes Tri-M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage. Comments that will be deleted include: Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level. Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information. Those with outright lies or falsehoods. Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error. What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Aaron Andrews takes over well-known pizza shop in North Smithfield One dead in crash at Smithfield Subway Fans can't get enough of 'Good Burger 2' Voters say no to combined liquor and grocery in Blackstone North Providence councilor says he had right intentions for 'Happy Memorial Day' sign Latest News Lincoln graduates urged to rise up to meet complex world Story for Mount Class of 2023 only beginning Smithfield marking Pride Month, but flags to be determined Cumberland House of Pizza celebrates 50 Big Bear owner: No shooting range, but plans for one Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best Of from North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Lincoln graduates urged to rise up to meet complex world Story for Mount Class of 2023 only beginning Smithfield marking Pride Month, but flags to be determined Cumberland House of Pizza celebrates 50 Big Bear owner: No shooting range, but plans for one Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit © Copyright 2023 The Valley Breeze 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite #204, Lincoln, RI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.