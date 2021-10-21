BLACKSTONE – Members of the Blackstone Police Department on Monday arrested a man accused of trying to sell fentanyl and cocaine to an undercover officer.
Ryan Alvarez, 20, of Woonsocket has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, a Class A narcotic, and distributing cocaine, a Class B narcotic. According to a press release from the Blackstone Police Department, Alvarez was arrested after he allegedly agreed to sell 500 fentanyl pills to an undercover officer.
Police said the undercover office purchased suspected counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl as well as suspected cocaine. The Drug Enforcement Administration recently issued a public safety alert warning people about the increased availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.
According to police, Woonsocket officers later executed a search warrant at a residence in the city and found more than 80 grams of cocaine and approximately $9,500 in cash. Police seized more than 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 30 grams of suspected cocaine and a vehicle over the course of the investigation, which started in September.
“Our team worked diligently in making this arrest, and we are appreciative of the federal, state and local law enforcement agencies who assisted in helping us take these dangerous drugs and a suspected drug dealer off the streets," Chief Gregory Gilmore said.
The investigation was in cooperation with task force members from the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, the Worcester DEA Tactical Diversion Squad and the Woonsocket Police Department.
