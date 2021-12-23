BLACKSTONE – The Blackstone Public Library, 86 Main St., will present The Highwaymen: Songs and Stories with Matt York on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 6:30 p.m.
Longtime New England singer/songwriter York will be performing songs by Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings.
During the hour-long program, York will talk about each of the artists’ careers and how they ultimately joined forces to form the super-group The Highwaymen.
This event is for teens and adults ages 16 and up. Face masks must be worn in the Meeting Room.
For more information, visit www.blackstonepubliclibrary.org or call 508-883-1931.
