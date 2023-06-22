Blackstone students earn scholarships Jun 22, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPTON, Mass. – The following Blackstone students from the Blackstone Valley Vocational Regional School District are Class of 2023 Scholarship and Award recipients:Mason Baldini, Blackstone Lions Club Scholarship: $500 Kenneth & Dorothy Goodman Memorial Scholarship: $1,000, Millbury National Bank Scholarship, $500, WPI Grant, $16,584, WPI Presidential Scholarship, $72,000;Evan Bouvier, ANP Blackstone Energy Company Scholarship, $500, John Fuller Memorial Scholarship, Stony Brook Camera Club, $500;Daniel Cardone, Gene Haas Foundation Machining Technology Scholarship, $2,250, John & Abigail Adams Scholarship, $1,400, Mass CTE Vocational Technical Student Achievement Award, $300, MVA Presidential Award, $150;Nicholas Coppolino, PHCC All-star, $500;Ashlyn Lambert, John & Abigail Adams Scholarship, $2,300;Sophia Mazzuchelli, Provost Scholarship, $10,000, Women of Excellence, $5,000;Mackenzie Mcintyre, KSC Enrichment & Housing Scholarship, $3,250;Jessica Perreault, ANP Blackstone Energy Company Scholarship, $500, Culinary Arts Alumni Mr. B Scholarship, $1,000, Michael Drinkwater Memorial Scholarship, $1,000;Jordan St. Pierre, Derek Yancik Memorial Scholarship, $500. 