UPTON, Mass. – The following Blackstone students from the Blackstone Valley Vocational Regional School District are Class of 2023 Scholarship and Award recipients:

  • Mason Baldini, Blackstone Lions Club Scholarship: $500 Kenneth & Dorothy Goodman Memorial Scholarship: $1,000, Millbury National Bank Scholarship, $500, WPI Grant, $16,584, WPI Presidential Scholarship, $72,000;
  • Evan Bouvier, ANP Blackstone Energy Company Scholarship, $500, John Fuller Memorial Scholarship, Stony Brook Camera Club, $500;
  • Daniel Cardone, Gene Haas Foundation Machining Technology Scholarship, $2,250, John & Abigail Adams Scholarship, $1,400, Mass CTE Vocational Technical Student Achievement Award, $300, MVA Presidential Award, $150;
  • Nicholas Coppolino, PHCC All-star, $500;
  • Ashlyn Lambert, John & Abigail Adams Scholarship, $2,300;
  • Sophia Mazzuchelli, Provost Scholarship, $10,000, Women of Excellence, $5,000;
  • Mackenzie Mcintyre, KSC Enrichment & Housing Scholarship, $3,250;
  • Jessica Perreault, ANP Blackstone Energy Company Scholarship, $500, Culinary Arts Alumni Mr. B Scholarship, $1,000, Michael Drinkwater Memorial Scholarship, $1,000;
  • Jordan St. Pierre, Derek Yancik Memorial Scholarship, $500.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.