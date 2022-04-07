UPTON, Mass. – Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School students had an opportunity to test their vocational-technical competency by competing with other trained career and technical education students from six vocational high schools during the first of three SkillsUSA competitions. On March 16th, 218 BVT students competed in the annual SkillsUSA Massachusetts District V Competition.
According to the organizers, the competition allows students to demonstrate their vocational-technical education, skills, and knowledge with SkillsUSA employment and trade tests. Successfully demonstrating their knowledge in their career technical area of study, employability skills, and safety, student-competitors from BVT proudly claimed 33 gold, 37 silver, 32 bronze medals and swept 11 categories.
The following Blacskstone students earned medals in the competition.
Gold: Allana Atstupenas, CNC Turning Specialist; Kendra Atstupenas, Collision Repair Technology; and Evan Bouvier, Photography
Silver: Daniel Cardone, Web Design; Kaitlyn Goyer, Esthetics
Bronze: Alexander Mezzadri, Major Appliance Technology
