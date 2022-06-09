Alexis M. Alvarado +
Leonardo Alvarez Nunez
Janiya Luv Anderson
David Clifford Ansell
Amber R. Arcand #++
Kaydence Atstupenas
Maria Attia
Jazlynn Bailey #++
Dante J. Barrette
Caiden M. Bernard
Griffin E. Blake
Grace Ann Bodge #+
Caleb Shawn Bonet
Luke D. Boyan +
Tyler Brooks +
Brandon Bunnell
Lauren E. Carey #++
Rebecca Carlson
Zachary Castonguay +
Dylin J. Chicoine
Carson Gregory Ciak ++
Lacey Comeau
Samantha P. Corriveau ++
Benjamin C. Costa +
Mikayla Costigan
Tristan N. Cummings +
Ian M. Davies ++
Nicholas Davis +
Devin Desmarais +
Joseph W. Dunton ++
Olivia M. Fairley +
Lucas Arthur Fitzgerald
Markus Fortenbaugh
Hannah V Frappier #++
Jacob Robert Fuller +
Hedra Gabra ++
Valerie Theresa Girard #++
Emily Elizabeth Goodwin ++
Jillian Faith Gross #++
Ethan Grumbach ++
Louis Guglielmi +
Avery Rayenne Guilmain #++
Tyler Matthew Hall +
Alexis Elizabeth Harrison ++
Megan B. Hebert +
Madison K. Higgins #++
Kaiden Michael Mark Holmes
Leo Anthony Isaac
Benjamin Kearnan #++
Alison Elizabeth Kudirka ++
Owen Laforest
Emma M. Lafrenaye ++
Rachel Loiselle +
Maddox J. Long +
Madison L. Marchand #++
Adrianna Martino
Tara I. Marvelle +
Aidan McCourt +
Audrina Faith Mello +
Richard Membrino +
Davyn Moore
Arianna Victoria Morales +
Raymond James Novio +
Teegan Erin O’Connor +
Johnathan Pare ++
Kaitlyn Patterson
Cristina M. Pedorella #++
Chassidy Lynn Peloquin ++
Kyle J. Peloquin
Nadine Marie Pepin ++
Josie Bernadine Pollock +
Akasha Ny’Tae Quarles +
Shawn Rafus
Tyler Rainone ++
Janaye Ramos +
Cole Alexzander Ravenelle +
Melany A. Ravitz +
Amanda Lee Ribbe
Jacob Ridlon +
Emma Christine Ryan #++
Skylar Ryan
Douglas E. Sanchez +
Ezekiel Paul Seffernick ++
Hassan Shah #++
Brenna Marie Shea #++
Arianna Smith
Nathan Robert Spratt
Anna Lynn St. Laurent +
Sarah Elizabeth St.Laurent +
Cameron C. Stearman
Skyler Marie Surprise +
Cassidy Swan
Andrew Charles Swenson
Olivia Lyn Tharpe ++
Kaylee Thibaud
Natalie Torricelli #++
Haley Irene Vadenais #++
Steven Alan Vincent
Lillianne B. Wilhelm
Jillian Marie Williams +
Torianne S. Michelle Wolford
# National Honor Society
++ High Honors
+ Honors
