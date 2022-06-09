Alexis M. Alvarado +

Leonardo Alvarez Nunez

Janiya Luv Anderson

David Clifford Ansell

Amber R. Arcand #++

Kaydence Atstupenas

Maria Attia

Jazlynn Bailey #++

Dante J. Barrette

Caiden M. Bernard

Griffin E. Blake

Grace Ann Bodge #+

Caleb Shawn Bonet

Luke D. Boyan +

Tyler Brooks +

Brandon Bunnell

Lauren E. Carey #++

Rebecca Carlson

Zachary Castonguay +

Dylin J. Chicoine

Carson Gregory Ciak ++

Lacey Comeau

Samantha P. Corriveau ++

Benjamin C. Costa +

Mikayla Costigan

Tristan N. Cummings +

Ian M. Davies ++

Nicholas Davis +

Devin Desmarais +

Joseph W. Dunton ++

Olivia M. Fairley +

Lucas Arthur Fitzgerald

Markus Fortenbaugh

Hannah V Frappier #++

Jacob Robert Fuller +

Hedra Gabra ++

Valerie Theresa Girard #++

Emily Elizabeth Goodwin ++

Jillian Faith Gross #++

Ethan Grumbach ++

Louis Guglielmi +

Avery Rayenne Guilmain #++

Tyler Matthew Hall +

Alexis Elizabeth Harrison ++

Megan B. Hebert +

Madison K. Higgins #++

Kaiden Michael Mark Holmes

Leo Anthony Isaac

Benjamin Kearnan #++

Alison Elizabeth Kudirka ++

Owen Laforest

Emma M. Lafrenaye ++

Rachel Loiselle +

Maddox J. Long +

Madison L. Marchand #++

Adrianna Martino

Tara I. Marvelle +

Aidan McCourt +

Audrina Faith Mello +

Richard Membrino +

Davyn Moore

Arianna Victoria Morales +

Raymond James Novio +

Teegan Erin O’Connor +

Johnathan Pare ++

Kaitlyn Patterson

Cristina M. Pedorella #++

Chassidy Lynn Peloquin ++

Kyle J. Peloquin

Nadine Marie Pepin ++

Josie Bernadine Pollock +

Akasha Ny’Tae Quarles +

Shawn Rafus

Tyler Rainone ++

Janaye Ramos +

Cole Alexzander Ravenelle +

Melany A. Ravitz +

Amanda Lee Ribbe

Jacob Ridlon +

Emma Christine Ryan #++

Skylar Ryan

Douglas E. Sanchez +

Ezekiel Paul Seffernick ++

Hassan Shah #++

Brenna Marie Shea #++

Arianna Smith

Nathan Robert Spratt

Anna Lynn St. Laurent +

Sarah Elizabeth St.Laurent +

Cameron C. Stearman

Skyler Marie Surprise +

Cassidy Swan

Andrew Charles Swenson

Olivia Lyn Tharpe ++

Kaylee Thibaud

Natalie Torricelli #++

Haley Irene Vadenais #++

Steven Alan Vincent

Lillianne B. Wilhelm

Jillian Marie Williams +

Torianne S. Michelle Wolford

# National Honor Society

++ High Honors

+ Honors

