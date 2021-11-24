BLACKSTONE – The Blackstone-Millville Regional School District will conduct evaluations for children between the ages 3-22 with a suspected disability.
Residents who question whether or not their child living in Blackstone or Millville, Mass., may have a disability and are interested in having their child evaluated, can call Jill Pilla-Gallerani at 508-876-0142 for more information.
