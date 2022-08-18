BRISTOL – The 2.45-mile loop that makes up Colt State park was filled with runners from all over New England for 24 hours on Aug. 12-13. One of these runners was John Brunelli, a 53-year-old retired corpsman from The U.S. Navy. Also once a firefighter and a paramedic for the town of Mansfield, Mass., he now works as a fire dispatcher in Rhode Island.
“I say I describe myself as a fitness addict,” Brunelli told The Breeze. On Veterans Day last year, Brunelli did pull-ups for a non-profit organization for 11 hours and 11 minutes. This year, he ran for New Englanders Helping Our Veterans based in Burrillville.
“It’s more touching because it’s local,” said Brunelli, adding that he wanted to be able to gain publicity and raise as much funding for the organization as possible.
“The pain I’m going to feel in this race is temporary,” he said prior to running. “Some of the things that these guys feel stays with them forever.”
The race Brunelli ran in last week was called Anchor Down Ultra Run, happening each year at Colt State Park, with runners challenged to run as many complete loops as possible in the allotted time of their choosing. In this case, Brunelli would be running for 24 hours. Every 1.25 miles, runners have access to aid and time to rest.
“I’m not planning on winning,” Brunelli told The Breeze prior to the race. He added that his goal was to complete 68 miles, as he was born in 1968. To prepare for the race, he practiced as much as he could during New England’s long heat wave. “To me, this hits more to home because it’s the everyday issues that veterans face. And if we’re able to help with that, that’s huge.”
“He’s been running with backpacks in this hot weather,” said NEHOV’s president, James Collins.
Brunelli ended up completing a total of 53.9 miles during the Anchor Down Ultra Run.
Collins enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1971. He told The Breeze that he always wanted to get this group started once he retired back in 2016, as he saw how his friends were treated after serving in the military.
“Some were on medications their whole life,” said Collins.
He added that once the organization started, he was able to partner with VA Providence Health Care, helping homeless veterans by collecting furniture, pots and pans. He was also able to help them settle into apartments. Collins added that the organization helps bring veterans to and from different medical appointments, and also hosts free car raffles at Henry’s Garage in Woonsocket.
The mission of the group is simple, according to its website: to assist veterans in the New England area and to give them easier access to help. The organization strives to help veterans, with fewer restrictions for getting that help.
Veterans in need are not required to have served in any specific branch of the military, have served in any specific war, be homeless, injured, disabled, paralyzed, have PTSD, or any other specific criteria to be able to request help. They simply need to provide proof of serving their country and apply in writing via email or postal mail. Someone may also request help for a veteran, said Collins, as veterans are proud people who sometimes see asking for help as weakness.
Collins recalled a time when the organization was able to install a ramp for a homebound veteran.
“We all met on a Wednesday, and he had a ramp by Friday. I asked him what he was going to do, and the first thing he says is, ‘I’m going to get a hamburger,’” said Collins. He said he hopes in the near future that the group can move to a space of its own.
Brunelli told The Breeze that while he was training one day, police pulled up alongside him after getting a report that an individual was running down the street with explosives, but it was only his weighted vest.
“I was putting on hoodies, winter beanies. My wife was like, ‘I don’t want to be seen with you.’ But the heat is my kryptonite,” he said, adding that the view of the ocean helped keep his mind off the race.
Though race has been completed, with about $2,000 raised as of early this week, people can still donate to New Englanders Helping Our Veterans by visiting www.nehov.org or donating by Venmo at @newenglandershelpingourvets. Collins and Brunelli thanked everyone for their donations.
