NEHOV
John Brunelli ran the Anchor Down Ultra Run in order to raise funds for New Englanders Helping Our Veterans, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans in the New England area.

 Sent in by John Brunelli

BRISTOL – The 2.45-mile loop that makes up Colt State park was filled with runners from all over New England for 24 hours on Aug. 12-13. One of these runners was John Brunelli, a 53-year-old retired corpsman from The U.S. Navy. Also once a firefighter and a paramedic for the town of Mansfield, Mass., he now works as a fire dispatcher in Rhode Island.

“I say I describe myself as a fitness addict,” Brunelli told The Breeze. On Veterans Day last year, Brunelli did pull-ups for a non-profit organization for 11 hours and 11 minutes. This year, he ran for New Englanders Helping Our Veterans based in Burrillville.

