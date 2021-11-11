UXBRIDGE, Mass. – The Blackstone River Watershed Association is seeking to expand its Board of Directors.
Experience or training in water resources and the environment is not required. BRWA encourages director candidates with expertise in nonprofit management, leadership development, marketing, social media, fundraising, finance, environmental studies or education, legal issues, and development to consider running for a position on the Board.
Those interested in learning more about the BRWA Board of Directors, can contact BRWA President JoAnne Holahan at joanne.holahan@thebrwa.org.
