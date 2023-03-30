BLACKSTONE – Michael Buckley has announced his candidacy for the position of town moderator in the upcoming Blackstone town election on April 3.
Buckley is a former town moderator of Millville, Mass., and an active member of the Massachusetts Moderator’s Association.
According to a news release, Buckley is a long-time resident of Blackstone and was educated in the Blackstone-Millville schools. He has served his community in various capacities, including as a former firefighter/EMT in the town of Millville and a former member and chairman of the Blackstone Millville Regional District School Committee.
In his news release, Buckley said his vision for the Blackstone Town Meeting process is to build trust with voters and make it more accessible and welcoming for all residents. He said recognizes that modern voters face challenges in participating in town meetings, including lack of time, a lack of local media presence, and complex issues presented to voters.
To meet these challenges, Buckley suggests several initiatives that build on the successful implementation of electronic voting. These include conducting “pre-town meetings” and information sessions to educate voters on the issues. He said he also plans to collaborate with all stakeholders to make incremental improvements that align with the best practices of the Massachusetts Moderator’s Association.
“Blackstone is an incredible community with a rich history and tradition of town meetings,” Buckley said. “My goal is to continue that tradition while also adapting to the changing needs of our residents. I want to make the Town Meeting process more accessible and welcoming for all residents, regardless of their background or experience with town meetings.”
If elected, Buckley said he will focus on treating residents with respect and making the Town Meeting process more inclusive and positive for everyone. He said he believes that by working together, Blackstone can prepare for the future and ensure that the Town Meeting process remains a cornerstone of the community.
