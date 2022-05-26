BURRILLVILLE – The Burrillville Lions Club, serving Burrillville and North Smithfield, will hold its 75th anniversary celebration on Thursday, June 16, at Bella Restaurant, 1992 Victory Highway. Cocktails will be served at 6 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased by June 2. Send payment to: Burrillville Lions Club, P.O. Box 414, Harrisville, RI 02830.
For more information, contact Thomas P. Tatro at 401-474-8251 or tpt1224@yahoo.com; Richard Nolan at 401-568-3695 or rnolan2546@cox.net; Janet Iannucccilli at 401-568-3837 or janetjai@aol.com.
