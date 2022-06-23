UPTON, Mass. – In accordance with state and federal regulations, special education (IEP) and 504 student records shall be destroyed seven years after the student leaves the school. For the Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School Class of 2015, this date is Aug. 1.
The Class of 2015 may request special education and 504 records before the Aug. 1 shred date by written request. Be sure to indicate the year of graduation, and name while attending school, to Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School, Student Services Record Dept., 65 Pleasant Street, Upton, MA 01568.
Student transcripts shall be destroyed 60 years after the student leaves the school. For the Class of 2015, that date is Aug. 1, 2075. An alum from that class may request a transcript from their graduation date: May 2015 through Aug. 1, 2075.
Those who want to retain their records, can learn how at: www.valleytech.k12.ma.us/studentrecords.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.