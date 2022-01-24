BLACKSTONE – The following students, of Blackstone, have been named to the first trimester commendation list at Blackstone Valley Tech.
Grade 12
Madison Abrants, Painting & Design Technology; Allana Atstupenas, Advanced Manufacturing & Fabrication; Kendra Atstupenas, Automotive Technology; Grace Buehler, Engineering & Robotics; Jane Buteau, Health Services; Anna Claro, Information Technology; Leah Cook, Engineering & Robotics; Kaitlyn Goyer, Cosmetology; Katelyn Hanson, Health Services; Makala McQueston, Culinary Arts; Kyle Penta, Business & Entrepreneurship; Mandolin Simpson, Engineering & Robotics
Grade 11
Evan Bouvier, Multimedia Communications; Daniel Cardone, Electronics & Engineering Technology; Sophia Mazzuchelli, Advanced Manufacturing & Fabrication
Grade 10
Parker Guilbert, Cosmetology; Brandon Labonte, HVAC&R; Manuel Nunes, Information Technology; Olivia Picanso, Multimedia Communications; Luke Tellier, HVAC&R
Grade 9
Paige Connolly, Health Services; Nathaniel Cook, Biotechnology
