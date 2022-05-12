BLACKSTONE – The following students at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School have been named to the second trimester commendation list.
Grade 12
Madison Abrants, Painting & Design Technology; Owen Atkins, Electronics & Engineering Technology; Allana Atstupenas, Advanced Manufacturing & Fabrication; Kendra Atstupenas, Automotive Collision Repair & Refinishing; Grace Buehler, Engineering & Robotics; Jane Buteau, Health Services; Anna Claro, Information Technology; Leah Cook, Engineering & Robotics; Kaitlyn Goyer, Cosmetology; Katelyn Hanson, Health Services; Kyle Penta, Business & Entrepreneurship; and Mandolin Simpson, Engineering & Robotics
Grade 11
Evan Bouvier, Multimedia Communications; Daniel Cardone, Electronics & Engineering Technology; Sophia Mazzuchelli, Advanced Manufacturing & Fabrication
Grade 10
Parker Guilbert, Cosmetology; Brandon Labonte, HVAC&R; Julia Matson, Plumbing; Emma Perry, Dental Assisting; Olivia Picanso, Multimedia Communications; and Luke Tellier, HVAC&R
Grade 9
Paige Connolly, Culinary Arts
