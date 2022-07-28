BLACKSTONE – The following students of Blackstone, Mass., have been named to the third trimester commendation list at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School, BVT.
Grade 12
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 3:24 pm
Grade 12
Madison Abrants, Painting & Design Technology; Allana Atstupenas, Advanced Manufacturing & Fabrication; Kendra Atstupenas, Automotive Collision Repair & Refinishing; Isabella Bouchard, Health Services; Grace Buehler, Engineering & Robotics; Anna Claro, Information Technology; Leah Cook, Engineering & Robotics; Kaitlyn Goyer, Cosmetology; Katelyn Hanson, Health Services; and Kyle Penta, Business & Entrepreneurship
Grade 11
Mason Baldini, Engineering & Robotics; Daniel Cardone, Electronics & Engineering Technology; and Sophia Mazzuchelli, Advanced Manufacturing & Fabrication
Grade 10
Darshannie Francis Drackett, Dental Assisting; Julia Matson, Plumbing; Olivia Picanso, Multimedia Communications; Carolyn Powers, Automotive Collision Repair & Refinishing; and Luke Tellier, HVAC&R
Grade 9
Paige Connolly, Culinary Arts; and Matheus Henrykee De Carvalho, Plumbing
