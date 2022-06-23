UPTON, Mass. – Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School students tested their vocational-technical ability in the annual SkillsUSA State Leadership & Skills Conference Championships on April 14 and 29. It was the second of three SkillsUSA competitions, and the school had 102 students competing with other career and technical education high school students.
The competition allows students to demonstrate their vocational-technical education, skills, and knowledge with SkillsUSA employment and trade tests. BVT student-competitors successfully demonstrated their career-technical expertise and proudly claimed 29 gold, 27 silver, and 10 bronze medals.
BVT had 27 students advancing from states to compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta, Ga., in June. The complete list of medalists is available at www.valleytech.k12.ma.us/skillsusa.
Blackstone students who earned medals are:
Gold: Allana Atstupenas, CNC Turning Specialist; Daniel Cardone, Web Design; Andrew Konicki, Entrepreneurship; Haley McKinnon, Sticker Design; Kyle Penta, Entrepreneurship
Silver: Kendra Atstupenas, Collision Repair Technology; Evan Bouvier, Photography; Nate Cook, Exploratory Project Demonstration; Mandolin Simpson, Career Pathways Showcase
Bronze: Alexander Mezzadri, Major Appliance Technology
