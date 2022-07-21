UPTON, Mass. – Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School students competed at the 58th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, June 20-24.

The highlight of the conference is the SkillsUSA Championships, where more than 6,500 career and technical education students – all state contest winners from across the nation – compete in 108 hands-on skill and leadership competitions. Students work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting, and culinary arts.

