BLACKSTONE – The area of Canal Street that connects the Blackstone River Greenway to St. Paul Street is in for a makeover thanks to a $400,000 grant awarded to the town of Blackstone last month.
State Rep. Mike Soter announced in December the town had received the funding from the MassDOT Complete Streets program. The improvements are expected to include bike lanes and new sidewalks, along with streetlights and a more visually appealing safety rail.
Selectwoman Mary Bulso, who authored the grant application, said the town chose to focus on Canal Street because it’s the entrance to the bike path and the intersection between Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The area attracts cyclists from both states looking to connect the bike path segments in Blackstone and Woonsocket.
“You come under that bridge, all you see is Jersey barriers, a chain link fence that’s falling down and sidewalks that are falling down,” she said.
Bulso said the goal was to create more of a “village feel” and connect the area to downtown. Canal Street between the parking area and St. Paul Street is the main target for the funding, with improvements expected to continue down St. Paul Street toward Main Street.
The project is the first in a series of planned safety and aesthetic improvements around town. Last spring, Bulso said, the town received an initial $38,000 grant to hire a technical assistance consultant to look at Blackstone’s streets. Public Works Supt. Jimmy Sullivan and Police Chief Gregory Gilmore were both involved with the initial study by the BSC Group.
“We spent a couple days walking around town, looking at traffic,” she said.
The group came up with a list of targeted improvements, including sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian upgrades near Turbesi Park. The next priority item, she said, is sidewalks on Federal Street connecting the middle school to Main Street.
Bulso said the improvements will complement the restoration of the Blackstone Viaduct into the next phase of the Blackstone River Greenway, which is expected to start later this year. As part of the project, the chain link face separating Canal Street from the canal near the parking area will be replaced with a more visually appealing barrier.
A construction project manager by trade, Bulso said she plans to continue applying for Complete Streets funding to check off the items on the town’s list.
“As soon as this one’s done, I’ll apply for another $400,000,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.