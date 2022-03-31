BLACKSTONE – The Blackstone Public Library, 86 Main St., announces the following National Library Week events.
• On Saturday, April 2, patrons are invited to play mini-golf in the library while it’s closed. From 4 to 7 p.m., a 10-hole mini-golf course will be set up throughout the entire library. The whole family is invited to putt their way through holes with names like “Clifford the Big Red Golf Ball” and “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Golf Cart.” Prizes will be awarded to everyone who participates, while those who get a hole-in-one will have their names posted on the bragging board. No registration required. Appropriate for all ages. Due to the popularity of this event, wait times may vary.
• Family Game Night will be held on Tuesday, April 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. From Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition to oversized Candy Land, there’s something for everyone. In addition to favorite card and board games, visitors will be able to play ping pong, oversized four-in-a-row, oversized checkers, lawn bowling and more. No registration required. Appropriate for all ages.
• On Thursday, April 7, the festivities continue with “Connect with Your Community”, a special event featuring crafts for all ages, live animals (exotic and pettable), a 12-foot wizard, a library staff scavenger hunt, free giveaways and prizes, a community member meet and greet, and more. From 6 to 8 p.m., visitors will be able to mingle with elected officials and members of various local clubs and organizations, while casting a spell with the Wizard, a.k.a. Mr. Vinny, and visiting with “Lee the Lion Tamer” and her fascinating animals. This one-of-a-kind program is for all ages with no registration required.
• On Wednesday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. learn how to build your own rain barrel for water collection. Casey E. Doyle from the Sustainable Sanctuary, will explain how every home can benefit from having a rain barrel, and offer suggestions for other locations to place rain barrels around their home. She’ll also provide information on where to source materials and filters for this build. Registration is required. This program is strictly for adults.
School Vacation Week Events at the Blackstone Public Library include the following:
• On Tuesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m., travel back in time with medieval fool Alex the Jester. He’s a monk with the heart of a jester who longs to entertain audiences with an array of dazzling tricks including juggling, mime gags and physical stunts. Part clown, part comedian, this family-friendly show is sure to leave everyone laughing. Registration is required. Registration for Blackstone residents begins on Monday, April 4. Registration for all library patrons begins on Monday, April 11. Appropriate for all ages.
• In celebration of Earth Day, patrons are invited to make grass heads. On Friday, April 22 at 11 a.m., kids of all ages can add a silly face to a sock filled with soil and grass seed. Water your sock daily and soon your head will start to grow grass. Registration is required. Registration for all patrons begins on Monday, April 4.
For more information or to register, call 508-883-1931 or visit blackstonepubliclibrary.org.
