NORTH SMITHFIELD – A tour of Union Cemetery, 108 Smithfield Road, will be held Saturday, May 21, at 9 a.m. Ed Walker will give a gravestone cleaning demonstration at 11 a.m.
For more information, contact Rich Keene at rfkeene6@gmail.com or Denis Chamberland at denis.p.chamberland@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.