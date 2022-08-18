NORTH SMITHFIELD – After a second drowning in the Slatersville Reservoir in six years, town officials are pursuing a tried-and-true option to keep people away from the old railroad trestle used as jumping spot.
The area where mostly young adults routinely jump is at the North Smithfield/Burrillville line, off of Victory Highway, a spot seen frequently in social media videos.
Chief of Police Tim Lafferty told The Breeze that the town has always advocated to get some sort of fencing to block the area off, but because it’s state-run property, the idea to get some sort of fence is easier said than done. He explained that there used to be a fence in that location in the past that was put up by the owners of surrounding private property, but it has long since been knocked down.
“There’s no pedestrian traffic on that side, but they come from another jurisdiction. They hear it’s fun, they don’t realize the dangers,” he said.
Lafferty said he has spoken to representatives from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management who have to approve the fence, including from the RIDEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife. He said there are many factors in addition to get getting approval from the RIDEM, including working around the wildlife and power lines in the area. He said he also spoken with National Grid on the issue.
Lafferty said that if they could get a tall black vinyl fence to surround the area with no trespassing signs, swimmers who are looking to jump off the trellis and enjoy the reservoir would go swimming elsewhere.
“The population has to understand it’s dangerous, if you jump off and you can’t swim, no one’s there to save you,” he said.
Woonsocket resident Ivandal Frederique died in a drowning incident at the reservoir last month.
Lafferty explained that when there was another drowning at a boat dock in a different location in North Smithfield, where cars and visitors would also frequent, the town advocated to put up a fence. He added that the fence ended up helping, keeping people away from the location.
The chief said a fence at the reservoir would help keep a potential tragedy from happening again.
“The fence is a deterrent,” he said. “We just want to improve.”
Lafferty said that Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski, Fire Chief David Chartier and other officials are on board with the idea.
