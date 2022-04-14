BLACKSTONE – Christ Community Church of Blackstone, 31 Church St., announces the following services.
• Today, Thursday, April 14: Tenebrae Candlelight Service at 7 p.m.
• Sunday, April 17: Easter Morning Service at 9:30 a.m.
• Monthly prayer meeting at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The prayer meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month. Those interested can email Lynne at LynnePJ36@aol.com.
• Weekly Tuesday Bible study: Every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Email Lynne at LynnePJ36@aol.com.
