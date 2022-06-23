BLACKSTONE – The origin of what today is Christ Community Church of Blackstone began with 37 people being baptized during the great revival of 1819. Under the direction of Pastor Joseph White the elder, the small group began holding worship services in each other’s homes. On Oct. 30, 1822, the group would found The Mendon Freewill Baptist Church of Christ.
In 1836, the Blackstone Manufacturing Company built a meeting house that would be leased by the church. In 1841, the group would build their own church at the corner of Main and Blackstone streets and rename their church, The Waterford Baptist Church. The meeting house would then be leased by The Blackstone Congregational Church & Society, who in 1920 would merge with The Waterford Baptist Church to create The Blackstone Federated Church.
In 1998, the church would change its name to Christ Community Church of Blackstone.
In commemoration of the church’s 200th anniversary, the church has planned numerous special events. Concerts featuring celebrated contemporary Christian music artists, Jonas and Becky Woods have been scheduled at the church on Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. and Dave Pettigrew on Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.
This summer, the church is sponsoring a number of children to attend a weeklong camping adventure at Camp Wightman Camping, Retreat and Conference Center, in Griswold, Conn. Other events include a high school student musician Christian music competition slated to be held at the church at Christmastime with a $500 prize to go to the winner, $350 to go to the second-place winner and $150 for the third-place winner.
A special 200th anniversary worship service is planned for Oct. 30, and plans are underway for the church to create an online store to help raise funds for charitable events and to help further propagate the Christian faith.
See more 200th anniversary celebration announcements at www.cccob.org and the church’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.