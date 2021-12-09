NORTH SMITHFIELD – The town of North Smithfield is reminding residents that Christmas trees can be recycled. Live trees can be composted, and artificial trees can be recycled for scrap metal.
All trees must be free of ornaments, tinsel and lights, and cannot be in plastic bags.
The town will be offering a curbside pickup for live trees starting Monday, Dec. 27, through Jan. 14. Live trees will be picked up by DPW on your trash day. Pickups are weather permitting. Residents can also bring the trees to DPW when the recycling center is open. Winter hours of operation are Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until April. The recycling center will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, for the New Year holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.