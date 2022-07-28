fire hydrant
WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced that the city of Woonsocket has been awarded $775K from the Congressionally Directed Spending program to be used for lead remediation and repainting of 1,952 fire hydrants across the city, and for the removal of city-owned, lead water service lines.

In a news release, the mayor applauded the support that the city received from U.S. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed to bring the award to fruition, as well as the work done by the city’s Planning Department in submitting a successful award application. The mayor also indicated that this award would replace the city’s commitment to use $541K in ARPA funds for remediating and repainting the fire hydrants, freeing up those funds for other important city projects.

