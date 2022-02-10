WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket City Council voted 7-0 this week to pass a resolution supporting Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and the Woonsocket Education Department in pursuit of a nearly $150 million bond from the state.
The proposal includes closing the three elementary buildings in the poorest condition, constructing three new schools, and expanding and renovating the newest facilities.
“This will change the landscape and dynamic of our school system,” Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt told the council on Monday.
In a 2017 statewide facility assessment of school buildings, four of Woonsocket’s elementary schools were recommended as “replacement candidates” for their structural aging and disrepair. The schools, Bernon Heights, Citizens Memorial, Kevin K. Coleman, and Leo A. Savoie, all opened between 1958 and 1963.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the community, for the city of Woonsocket,” said Supt. Patrick McGee.
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez shared the same enthusiasm, reflecting back on when she served on the Woonsocket School Committee eight years ago.
“I remember us looking to pinch pennies to patch up schools,” Gonzalez said. “I have confidence in this administration, and I am so excited that this opportunity will come to our city and improve what is very-much needed.”
City Council Vice President John Ward added that he remembered when Savoie School was built in 1962, pointing out that buildings are not meant to last forever.
“Some of these buildings just simply are beyond what I would consider sufficiently able to be repaired in order to function,” Ward said, offering his full support for the project.
The project follows a precedent set in Central Falls, where, rather than reimbursing a potentially unfeasibly large bond for a city, the state provided the allocated funds up front. This opportunity provides 94 percent of total funding equaling $141 million, leaving Woonsocket with a balance of $9 million to pay for the project.
The remaining balance, said Brad Peryea, director of finance for Woonsocket Education Department, may be found in recently allocated Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III (ESSER III) funds, of which the district received $29.1 million. Other options include a city bond or diverting city funds from the American Rescue Plan Act toward the project.
The next step for the project is approval at the state level, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of spring.
The project, currently in its earliest stages, would consolidate seven elementary schools to five, with all modern facilities, provide equity at all grade levels, and establish pre-kindergarten on both sides of the city.
