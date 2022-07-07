Twin brothers Brett and Dan Gould of Woonsocket graduated summa cum laude from University of Rhode Island. Brett earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology, Spanish and human development, and Dan earned a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology.
Alex Rithiphong of Woonsocket has been named to the dean's list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the spring semester.
Sarena Gervais and Jared Rivard, both of Woonsocket, have been named to the spring semester dean's list at Nichols College.
Elizabeth Votta North Smithfield has been named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Delaware.
Dean College student Jenna Kearnan of Blackstone has been inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma honor society.
Dominique DiSpirito of Woonsocket was named the 2022 University of Maine valedictorian.
