Woonsocket students Meghan Jarret and Matthew Badeau, and Blackstone students Martin Piette and Craig Myers, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Stonehill College.
Alexis Masse and Sophia Oliveras, both of Woonsocket, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Lasell University.
Lydia Levenson, a zoology major from Woonsocket, has been named to the University of Vermont’s spring semester dean’s list.
Courtney Deslauriers of North Smithfield, and Kelly Fitzgerald and Noah Laren, both of Blackstone, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Assumption University.
Nikerson Frederique, of Woonsocket, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at University of the Cumberlands.
Patrick Davidson, of Woonsocket, received the William James Award in Psychology during the Spring Honors Convocation at Assumption University.
Leighah Beausoleil, of Blackstone, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Framingham State University.
Tejas Bhatia, of North Smithfield, a Lasell University student studying hospitality management, earned a Hospitality & Tourism Specialist credential from the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute.
