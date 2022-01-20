NORTH SMITHFIELD – If all goes according to plan, a new concession stand and bathroom facility at North Smithfield High School that’s already been delayed a year due to issues with the property’s septic system should be ready by graduation.
Mark DePasquale, founder of Green Development, told members of the Town Council earlier this month the project is finally on track after continued delays related to the septic system. As of Jan. 5, he said, the design drawings were 75 percent complete and the company had secured all permits from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
“We’re planning on submitting the building permit on the 24th of this month,” he said.
DePasquale said they’re planning to have the concession stand complete in time for the NSHS graduation later this year.
“It’s about three months. It’s a lot of work to do in three months,” he said.
DePasquale said they lost about a year on the project due to “a lot of back and forth with DEM” about existing issues with the septic system. He urged town officials to make sure the consultant operating the system was submitting quarterly reports to the RIDEM.
“You need to report quarterly on your septic system and they’ll treat it appropriately, because that’s the issue,” he said.
DePasquale also said he had trouble getting into the existing concession stand to look at an electrical panel.
“Three trips, six weeks to open up a wooden building,” he said. “If we need to get in, we’ve got to find a way to expedite. If you want the project done, and I’m not throwing anybody under the bus, but it was frustrating the first time we went, the second time.”
Renderings presented during the meeting show a combined concession stand and bathroom facility that also features a press box with an ADA-accessible ramp. The plans also feature an outdoor grilling and picnic area.
The company agreed to build the facility as part of its development agreement with the town for a 38.4-megawatt solar farm off Iron Mine Hill Road. Construction on the solar farm finished last month.
Earlier in the meeting, resident Michael Clifford had expressed concerns about the septic system’s ability to handle the new facility. DePasquale said the company has since resolved issues with the RIDEM, but the town needs to make sure it continues to submit quarterly reports.
DePasquale said they plan to hold a ribbon cutting around graduation.
“It’ll be great to have this facility available at graduation,” Town Council President John Beauregard said.
