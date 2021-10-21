A Sept. 30 story on the proposal to build a new police station in North Smithfield listed the estimated tax rate increase as $122 per thousand if the town takes out a $20 million bond to pay for the project. Though the figure was misstated during a Town Council meeting, the actual expected tax rate increase would be $1.22 per thousand. A $122 per thousand tax rate increase would, in fact, have resulted in an increase of more than $48,000 to the taxpayer on a $400,000 home.
