BURRILLVILLE – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the Pascoag Public Library, 57 Church St., on Friday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The clinic will offer the Pfizer, Pfizer for ages 5-11, and Moderna vaccines.
Appointments are required. Visit rebrand.ly/8zkxrf9 or search for the clinic on vaccinateri.org to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.