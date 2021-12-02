Dec. 4
Adeline Bradshaw, Happy 9th Birthday sweet girl! Love you, Grama and Papa
Dec. 5
Andrea McCollum, to our “adopted” 3rd daughter: relax and enjoy yourself. Happy Birthday! Love, ME and Tony
Dec. 6
Emma Regina Kaczorowski, Happy 21st Birthday! We love you!! Grammy, Papa, Dad, Daniel, Zachary, Ryan and Uncle Mark
Tom Brien, Happy B-day from your sweetie, Lorette!
Dec. 21
Declan O’Connell, to a real smart, handsome guy; we hope you have a wonderful birthday! Love, ME and Tony
Dec. 22
Happy Birthday, Deanna Banana! Love, Joyceee
