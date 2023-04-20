BLACKSTONE – The Blackstone Parks and Recreation Commission is partnering with the Friends of Blackstone Parks and Recreation in running a free Earth Day event on Saturday, April 22.
A cleanup around town will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Those who would like to help clean up sections of Blackstone can go to JFK/AFM Elementary School, 200 Lincoln St., between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. to grab some gloves and bags. Those who help with the cleanup will receive raffle tickets for the afternoon event and a special surprise. Volunteers can choose what location to clean, or planners can give some options.
The afternoon events will include two inflatable obstacle courses, food trucks, vendor booths, music from Lady Anemoia and Norris the Terrible, games, raffles, demonstrations, and more. The afternoon events are scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., at the school.
The Metacomet Land Trust has 100 saplings to pass out and will be on hand to discuss their projects and organization. Again this year, there will be organizations collecting items residents no longer want. The Friends of Blackstone Parks and Recreation will be collecting clothes as well as plastics for benches. Blackstone Lions will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Blackstone-Millville Food Pantry. The library will be collecting books for their book sale on May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.