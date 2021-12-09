BLACKSTONE – The East Blackstone Quaker Meeting House Association will hold its annual Christmas caroling event on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m., at the historic Meeting House, 197 Elm St.
The Christmas caroling will be on the grounds of the house, with a bonfire for warmth, and refreshments to enjoy and celebrate the holiday season. Bring your voices and join your friends and neighbors for a wonderful evening. Limited seating will be available in the Meeting House, but all those who are able to should bring flashlights, chairs and blankets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.