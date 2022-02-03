Birthday candles

Feb. 1

Happy Birthday, Diane McCarthy! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze

Feb. 6

Peg Grieve – Calling all cars! Peg to the rescue. Very Happy Birthday to you! Love, Aunt Nell and Uncle Tony

Feb. 9

Korra M. Leporacci, Happy 7th Birthday! Love, Nana, Papa and Mother

Happy 7th Birthday, Korra M. Leporacci! Love, Daddy, Mommy and Amayra

Feb. 18

Happy Birthday, Carole Blank! Love, your family

Feb. 26

Sophia Peloquin, Happy 12th Birthday! From Pa and Memere with love

Feb. 27

John Richard – Happy Birthday wish to John-John! Enjoy the day! Love, Tom, Deb, Kevin, Alfie, Edna, Donna, Debbie, Joey and Lucinda

