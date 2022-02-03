Feb. 1
Happy Birthday, Diane McCarthy! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze
Feb. 6
Peg Grieve – Calling all cars! Peg to the rescue. Very Happy Birthday to you! Love, Aunt Nell and Uncle Tony
Feb. 9
Korra M. Leporacci, Happy 7th Birthday! Love, Nana, Papa and Mother
Happy 7th Birthday, Korra M. Leporacci! Love, Daddy, Mommy and Amayra
Feb. 18
Happy Birthday, Carole Blank! Love, your family
Feb. 26
Sophia Peloquin, Happy 12th Birthday! From Pa and Memere with love
Feb. 27
John Richard – Happy Birthday wish to John-John! Enjoy the day! Love, Tom, Deb, Kevin, Alfie, Edna, Donna, Debbie, Joey and Lucinda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.