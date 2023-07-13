NORTH SMITHFIELD – Local filmmaker Christian de Rezendes says that being a part of the Emmy Awards last month was great, and though it went down the way they thought it would with the big award going to a film about Sandy Hook, it was amazing to see Stephen Gilbane win an Emmy for his music in his documentary, “Slatersville: America’s First Mill Village.”
“Just to be nominated, that meant a tremendous amount,” he said.
Though he was also nominated for best documentary, that award would go to a film about Sandy Hook.
De Rezendes has won four others awards for his the first season of his documentary that premiered last year, including a Lighthouse Award for Best Feature Documentary, a Telly Award for Documentary Series, Outstanding Achievement for Episodic Content at the Massachusetts Independent Film Festival, and TV Award for Best TV at the LifeArt Festival.
But according to de Rezendes, he always knew the second season of his documentary would outdo season one.
“It is a process,” he said, as he continues to work and edit the second season. He added that it’s coming along well, though more slowly than originally anticipated. Most of his recent work with it has been about going through tiny details to make sure everything is as perfect as possible.
“Once you get in there, you’re like, oh god, I need to do this and that,” he said.
He gives an example from episode six that will feature footage from several media companies will cost several thousands of dollars.
“What’s good is that because of the support we got from private donors and the leaps and the support we got from others, I definitely think we can raise it and we’re in the process of doing that now,” he said.
The public will be invited to view the sixth episode, which is nearly done minus the footage purchase, at the Museum of Work and Culture’s Annual Labor Day Open House on Sept. 4.
He told The Breeze he thought showing the sixth episode on Labor Day at the museum would tie in beautifully to how the episode starts at The Great Textile Strike of 1934. The episode is titled “They Will All Be My Friends.”
The public can register to be there by emailing mowcs@rihs.org, as seating is limited for the screening.
The filmmaker said that though the support for the documentary has been amazing, they continue to have challenges with fundraising, and he hopes the team continues to gain support for the second season, which is anticipated to be released next year.
