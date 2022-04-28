NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Library announces the following free services.
• Tutoring: Through the AskRI.org website, Rhode Island residents can access the tutoring service, Tutor.com. As stated on their website, “Tutor.com provides online, on-demand academic tutoring, homework help, and test preparation to kindergarten through 12th-grade students, plus early college students and adult learners.” A tutor is available seven days a week from 2 to 10 p.m.
• Genealogy: The National Archives recently released the official 1950 U.S. Census records. Data collected can vary from decade to decade and in 1950, people were asked about their employment. Using the site can be addictive for those wishing to learn more about their family history.
The records are searchable, however, the index was created by optical character recognition, and the results aren’t perfect. The Archives welcome volunteers who would like to help transcribe names listed in the census to provide more accurate results to searchers.
• Educational Fun: Lastly, a reminder that thanks to funding by the North Smithfield School Department, residents can borrow a STEM kit for one week. Themes include birdwatching, star gazing, weather forecasting, coding, and more.
Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday until June 12, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday hours will resume in September. For more information, visit www.nspl.info or call 401-767-2780.
