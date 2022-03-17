NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Rev. William J. Frehill Council #5702 Knights of Columbus is now accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded by the council based on financial hardship and involvement in community service. Applicants should be a 2022 North Smithfield High School graduating senior.
Applications are available in the Guidance Office at North Smithfield High School, or by contacting pvsandman@yahoo.com to receive a copy. Applications must be returned by May 1 to be accepted.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization that actively provides assistance to those in need. Frehill Council holds a car show each year to raise the funds used for the scholarship program. This year it will be held on July 24 at the North Smithfield Middle School.
