BURRILLVILLE – After a two-year hiatus, the Pascoag Utility District and the town of Burrillville’s Parks and Recreation Department will be holding its 14th annual Green Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Stillwater Mill Center, 100 Tinkham Lane, Harrisville. Reusable bags packed with energy saving information, recycling tips and more will be given to the first 500 attendees. The rain date is Sept. 24.

Once a year, the Green Festival brings families from Northern Rhode Island together to explore ways to have a more sustainable lifestyle and future, according to a news release. The event will feature children’s activities, giant yard-size games and crafts, while adults can learn various ways to create a more environmentally conscious lifestyle from the more than 30 “green” and health/wellness vendors that will be participating in the festival. Green Energy Consumers Alliance will be in attendance with local electric vehicle owners to display their vehicles and answer questions on EV’s.

