BURRILLVILLE – After a two-year hiatus, the Pascoag Utility District and the town of Burrillville’s Parks and Recreation Department will be holding its 14th annual Green Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Stillwater Mill Center, 100 Tinkham Lane, Harrisville. Reusable bags packed with energy saving information, recycling tips and more will be given to the first 500 attendees. The rain date is Sept. 24.
Once a year, the Green Festival brings families from Northern Rhode Island together to explore ways to have a more sustainable lifestyle and future, according to a news release. The event will feature children’s activities, giant yard-size games and crafts, while adults can learn various ways to create a more environmentally conscious lifestyle from the more than 30 “green” and health/wellness vendors that will be participating in the festival. Green Energy Consumers Alliance will be in attendance with local electric vehicle owners to display their vehicles and answer questions on EV’s.
The Burrillville Farmers Market will be onsite with local fruits, vegetables and other fine products. The Dinolicious food truck will be offering lunch and snacks for sale.
In addition, the Burrillville Land Trust will be hosting a rain barrel workshop beginning at 11 a.m. For the registration fee of $75 those interested will receive a 55 gallon food grade plastic barrel; a downspout diverter, connection kit and spigot; paint to brighten up the rain barrel; and instruction by Paul Roselli from the Burrillville Land Trust. The 90-minute workshop includes all the tools to safely collect rain water from your roof. Registration is due by Sept. 2. Cash or checks are accepted. Checks can be made out to the Burrillville Land Trust. Contact Desarae Dolan at ddolan@pud-ri.org or by calling 401-567-1262.
A raffle will be held with donated items from various local businesses and green vendors. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Burrillville Senior Programs.
For more information on this free family event, contact Pascoag Utility District at 401-567-1262.
