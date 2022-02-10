NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town officials and volunteer members of the Halliwell Review Committee managed to find common ground at a Feb. 3 meeting, despite frustration at the rate of progress and specifics around financial planning at this stage in the property’s development.
After considering multiple plans and potential next steps for the Dr. Harry L. Halliwell Memorial School buildings and property, Chairman Jeff Porter presented the committee’s recommendations, which included demolishing current buildings and replacing them with a single multi-use community space.
The committee had already recommended abating the current buildings, which are structurally and materially hazardous. The proposal includes developing a new, multi-generational structure and space, and the property would also include outdoor recreation areas, basketball courts, tennis courts, a splash pad, playground, walking paths and more.
“One single building is more cost effective,” said Porter, because multiple buildings carry multiple footprints with individual utilities and maintenance costs. This would be a change from the multi-structure layout of the current property, which, though nostalgic for members of the community, is impractical for new development.
Recommendations were made based on community survey results that the committee conducted last year, which reported that 41 percent of seniors want a senior center and 29 percent of all respondents said they wanted a multi-generational space. An additional 18 percent of people did not specifically indicate they wanted a multi-generational space, but implied age-inclusive use for the facility.
There was also talk of collaborating with the regional YMCA on future facility plans to leave the door open for consultation or administrative management further down the line. Porter told the council that these discussions do not rule out the possibility of monetary contributions from the Y, and that it may give the town further access to grants and funding.
Still, some meeting attendees took issue at mentioning potential collaboration with the YMCA this early in the development process, feeling there are more steps and investigations to be done.
Director of Public Works Ray Pendergast pointed out the need to care for the property as it currently stands, citing vandalism and arrests in and around the old school buildings. He specifically asked about the cost of abatement and fiscal planning.
“I think we’re missing the initial scope of this project,” he told the meeting. “That money needs to be put in the budget.”
The committee pointed out that the next steps forward in investigatory work would include hiring an architectural firm to propose a master plan, which may happen simultaneously as the town puts out a request for proposals for abatement of the current buildings. Porter assured those in attendance that other partnerships would be explored outside of the YMCA as well.
“We need to take care of this now. This isn’t going to happen overnight. There’s things we need to work out in the interim,” Pendergast said.
Those present agreed that the next steps for the committee and property may largely happen simultaneously. These include inquiring about abatement and cost for the current structures, writing a request for qualifications in search of an architectural firm for a master plan and conceptual design for future construction, and exploring partnerships with or without the YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.